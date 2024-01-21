Open Menu

Unknown Assailants Attacked On Ahsan Iqbal’s Son's Car

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Unknown assailants attacked on Ahsan Iqbal’s son's car

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Unknown assailants on Sunday opened fire at the car of former District Nazim Narowal Ahmed Iqbal, son of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal near Zafarwal Road Dhatmal.

According to a private news channel, Ahmed Iqbal was going from Zafarwal to Narowal for an election campaign when

the incident took place around 2 a.m.

The police said that all persons in the vehicle, including Ahmed Iqbal, were safe and no one was injured in the attack.

The police registered a case against unknown persons on the complaint of Ahmed Iqbal's driver and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incident and the identity of the attackers.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Fire Police Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Driver Road Vehicle Car Narowal Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

6 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

1 day ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan