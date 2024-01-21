Unknown Assailants Attacked On Ahsan Iqbal’s Son's Car
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Unknown assailants on Sunday opened fire at the car of former District Nazim Narowal Ahmed Iqbal, son of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal near Zafarwal Road Dhatmal.
According to a private news channel, Ahmed Iqbal was going from Zafarwal to Narowal for an election campaign when
the incident took place around 2 a.m.
The police said that all persons in the vehicle, including Ahmed Iqbal, were safe and no one was injured in the attack.
The police registered a case against unknown persons on the complaint of Ahmed Iqbal's driver and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.
Police are investigating the motive behind the incident and the identity of the attackers.
