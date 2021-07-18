UrduPoint.com
Unknown Assailants Attacked Vehicles Near Ghotki, One Killed, 3 Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Unknown assailants attacked vehicles near Ghotki, one killed, 3 injured

GHTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed and 3 others sustained injuries when unknown assailants attacked at two locations on Sukkur-Multan Motorway-5 in Ghotki.

According to Police, unknown armed assailants attacked Sukkur-Multan Motorway- 5 with modern weapons in Dring Malukwali and Ronti areas of Belo Mirpur police station and opened indiscriminate firing on several vehicles which were severely damaged.

As a result, a man was killed and three others sustained injuries.

However, according to the police, the district police chased the robbers in Fon Landhi area of Ronti which triggered encounter between assailants and the police.

