Unknown Assailants Gun Down ANF Constable
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A constable of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday embraced martyrdom after unidentified gunmen opened fire on the force personnel in the Turbat area of Balochistan province.
According to an ANF spokesperson, constable Ashraq hailing from Swabi succumbed to his bullet injuries while his fellow sustained wounds while performing their duties.