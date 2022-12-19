Unknown assailants injured policeman

Three unknown assailants travelling in a rickshaw shot and injured a policeman deployed at a snap-checking spot in the limits of GOR police station as they took away his official weapon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Three unknown assailants travelling in a rickshaw shot and injured a policeman deployed at a snap-checking spot in the limits of GOR police station as they took away his official weapon.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of GOR police station Akhtar Hussain Katpar, Constable Imtiaz Ali was shot in the abdomen after he stopped a rickshaw on the road near the GTC ground.

The SHO said that 2 cops belonging to 15 emergency police were performing snap-checking on the said road when the rickshaw passed through the place.

The suspects in the rickshaw ran away on foot from the spot but the police arrested the rickshaw driver, he added.

He informed that the driver told the police that he picked up the passengers from Nai Pul area and they were supposed to be dropped off somewhere in Latifabad unit 7.

Meanwhile, the injured policeman, a resident of Dadu district, who temporarily lived in Kotri town of Jamshoro district, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors immediately performed the surgery and removed the bullet from his abdomen.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.