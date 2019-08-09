Unknown assailants kill two in Miran Shah

Two of a family members gunned down by unidentified assailants at Miran Shah, police said on Friday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Two of a family members gunned down by unidentified assailants at Miran Shah, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Pakistan Market of tehsil Miran Shah, District North Waziristan.

The persons who were killed were identified as Sameeullah and Sharifullah while the attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.

The reason behind the killing was not ascertained till the filing of this report while case has been registered against unknown accused and search operations are underway to arrest the culprits.