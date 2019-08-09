Unknown Assailants Kill Two In Miran Shah
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:39 PM
Two of a family members gunned down by unidentified assailants at Miran Shah, police said on Friday
The incident occurred at Pakistan Market of tehsil Miran Shah, District North Waziristan.
The persons who were killed were identified as Sameeullah and Sharifullah while the attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.
The reason behind the killing was not ascertained till the filing of this report while case has been registered against unknown accused and search operations are underway to arrest the culprits.