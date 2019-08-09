UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Assailants Kill Two In Miran Shah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:39 PM

Unknown assailants kill two in Miran Shah

Two of a family members gunned down by unidentified assailants at Miran Shah, police said on Friday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Two of a family members gunned down by unidentified assailants at Miran Shah, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Pakistan Market of tehsil Miran Shah, District North Waziristan.

The persons who were killed were identified as Sameeullah and Sharifullah while the attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.

The reason behind the killing was not ascertained till the filing of this report while case has been registered against unknown accused and search operations are underway to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Police Market Family From

Recent Stories

India’s lunacy brings South Asia at brink of war ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei Developer Conference 2019 – Build Ecosyst ..

17 minutes ago

China Concerned With Situation Surrounding Kashmir ..

1 minute ago

Cairo to Host Delegation of Sudanese Opposition Le ..

1 minute ago

70th passing out parade was held at Kohat Police T ..

1 minute ago

AJK's APC rejects India's attempt of territorial c ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.