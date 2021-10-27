UrduPoint.com

Unknown Assailants Shot Four Policemen Dead In Lakki Marwat

Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lakki Marwat

The DPO says that the police van which was on patrolling came under attack four kilometers away from the city near a hotel.

LAKKI MARWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Some unidentified assailants shot four policemen dead in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night, the police said.

The policemen were attacked when they were patrolling in their vehicle near a local hotel.

The police said that the hotel was only six kilometers away from the city when they were attacked. They said that the gunmen were riding a motorcycle when they opened fire on them.

The police said that four cops died on the spot. The bodies of the cops were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Shehzad Umar, the DPO, said that unknown armed men ambushed the police van at around 10:45pm on Tuesday, leaving four cops dead on the spot. He said that law enforcers conducted search operations but the attackers fled away taking benefit of the darkness.

The police had also collected evidence from the crime scene, while further investigation was underway, he added.

