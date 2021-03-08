Unknown Attacker Shot Injured Two In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:13 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :An unknown attacker shot at and wounded two person who were sitting in a shop in Siddiqabad here on Monday.
A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that Tajamal Shah and Fazal Khan were sitting in a shop when all of sudden an unknown man opened fire at them.
As a result, both received injuries.
The attacker managed to flee away from the scene.
The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.
Police have registered a case and started investigations.