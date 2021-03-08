Unknown attacker shot injured two in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :An unknown attacker shot at and wounded two person who were sitting in a shop in Siddiqabad here on Monday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that Tajamal Shah and Fazal Khan were sitting in a shop when all of sudden an unknown man opened fire at them.

As a result, both received injuries.

The attacker managed to flee away from the scene.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.