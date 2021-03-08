UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Attacker Shot Injured Two In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:13 PM

Unknown attacker shot injured two in Multan

An unknown attacker shot at and wounded two person who were sitting in a shop in Siddiqabad here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :An unknown attacker shot at and wounded two person who were sitting in a shop in Siddiqabad here on Monday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that Tajamal Shah and Fazal Khan were sitting in a shop when all of sudden an unknown man opened fire at them.

As a result, both received injuries.

The attacker managed to flee away from the scene.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Man Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Italy's virus death toll tops 100,000

3 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver First Prime Time Address Thursday ..

3 minutes ago

EU Commission Calls on Belgium to Reconsider Exten ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.130 Mln paid to land owners for Ring Road proje ..

6 minutes ago

UN Rights Chief Urges Myanmar Police to Allow Prot ..

6 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Surpasses 29Mln ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.