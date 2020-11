D I KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::Unknown attackers Saturday killed a man and his son by indiscriminate firing within limits of Parova Police Station.

According to police, unknown armed men gunned down Shada Jan and his 20-year-old son Waleed in Mahra area of Parova Police Station.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.