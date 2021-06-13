Unknown attackers kill man in Dhadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot killed a man over old enmity near Dhadar area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Nukar Khan was on his way back to home when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him near Kurd Camp and fled away from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The reason of killing is stated to be an old enmity.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.