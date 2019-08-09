UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Attackers Kill Police Rider, Injuring Another

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:03 PM

Unknown attackers kill police rider, injuring another

Unknown assailants here Friday opened an indiscriminate firing on two police riders by killing one of them and injuring another near Momin Town, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown assailants here Friday opened an indiscriminate firing on two police riders by killing one of them and injuring another near Momin Town, police said.

The incident occurred in the limits of Paharipura Police Station where two policemen on bike Iftikhar Ahmed and Firdoos on patrolling duty were ambushed on Dalazak Road. As a result, Iftikhar Ahmed succumbed to his critical bullet's wounds while his colleague sustained injuries and subsequently hospitalized.

Later, the funeral of martyr Iftikhar Ahmed was offered at police lines and was laid to rest with full police honor. The funeral was attended by KP IGP Dr. Naeem Khan, SSP Investigation Jehanzeb Barki and other senior police officers.

The IGP expressed his deep condolences and sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the victim.

He directed the police to take effective measures for arrest of the culprits.

Related Topics

Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Road Iftikhar Ahmed Family

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New Distributed Operating System, ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singapore President on Na ..

21 minutes ago

Over 500 million Rohingya refugees receive identit ..

36 minutes ago

Prof. Faiz Mohammad Khan passes way in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Court stopped workers and lawyers from taking self ..

3 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case: Maryam,Yousaf rem ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.