Unknown attackers kill police rider, injuring another

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown assailants here Friday opened an indiscriminate firing on two police riders by killing one of them and injuring another near Momin Town, police said.

The incident occurred in the limits of Paharipura Police Station where two policemen on bike Iftikhar Ahmed and Firdoos on patrolling duty were ambushed on Dalazak Road. As a result, Iftikhar Ahmed succumbed to his critical bullet's wounds while his colleague sustained injuries and subsequently hospitalized.

Later, the funeral of martyr Iftikhar Ahmed was offered at police lines and was laid to rest with full police honor. The funeral was attended by KP IGP Dr. Naeem Khan, SSP Investigation Jehanzeb Barki and other senior police officers.

The IGP expressed his deep condolences and sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the victim.

He directed the police to take effective measures for arrest of the culprits.