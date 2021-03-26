UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Body Found

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Unknown body found

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police found a body of an unknown man at Nusar area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, police party reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area of Nusar after killing by unknown men.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Man SITE

Recent Stories

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

1 hour ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.