Unknown body found

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police found a body of an unknown man at Nusar area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, police party reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area of Nusar after killing by unknown men.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police registered a case and started investigation.