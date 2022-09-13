UrduPoint.com

Unknown Body Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Unknown body found

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 recovered an unknown body from a canal, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, local people informed rescue team about the presence of a body in a canal near Khangrah.

Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the site and recovered the body. The body was found entangled with a tree in the canal. The unknown body was shifted to hospital. Local police is investigating the incident.

