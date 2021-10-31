Unknown body of an old man found

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :An unidentified body of an old man has been found near a Railway Station, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, some passers-by informed Rescue 1122 about presence of unknown dead body at main gate of Railways Station.

On information, Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the unidentified body to district headquarters hospital. Police concerned was investigating the incident, said the spokesperson.