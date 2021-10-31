UrduPoint.com

Unknown Body Of An Old Man Found

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 10:50 AM

Unknown body of an old man found

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :An unidentified body of an old man has been found near a Railway Station, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, some passers-by informed Rescue 1122 about presence of unknown dead body at main gate of Railways Station.

On information, Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the unidentified body to district headquarters hospital. Police concerned was investigating the incident, said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

9 hours ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.