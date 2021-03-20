Unknown corpse recovered from bus stand

Corpse of an unknown person was recovered near from general bus stand Vehari chowk here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Corpse of an unknown person was recovered near from general bus stand Vehari chowk here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, they have received a call about presence of a corpse of an unknown person near general bus stand Vehari chowk.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet and handed over to local police.

The deceased aged about 45 years and looked drug addict apparently, said officials.