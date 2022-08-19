Unknown corpse recovered from canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The body of an unknown person was recovered from TP link canal on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials , a throat cutting body of an unknown person has been recovered from TP Link Canal at Head Muhammad Wala on Muzaffargarh Jhang Road.

Upon receiving the information, ambulance and a rescue vehicle were dispatched and police control was also informed.

Rescue staff shifted the body to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh under the supervision of Sadar police.

Police have appealed to the citizens to cooperate in identifying the body.