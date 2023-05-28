Unknown corpse recovered from canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered an unknown corpse of a youngster from Melsi Link Canal, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, receiving information through emergency helpline 1122 about an unknown corpse floating in Melsi Link Canal near Village 28/10-R, the rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body from the canal.

The rescue officials handed over the corpse to the concerned police for further legal proceedings, the sources added.

However, the police team had started an investigation into the incident.

The identification process of the corpse of the about 25-year-old youngster was in process.