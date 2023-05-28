UrduPoint.com

Unknown Corpse Recovered From Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Unknown corpse recovered from canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered an unknown corpse of a youngster from Melsi Link Canal, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, receiving information through emergency helpline 1122 about an unknown corpse floating in Melsi Link Canal near Village 28/10-R, the rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body from the canal.

The rescue officials handed over the corpse to the concerned police for further legal proceedings, the sources added.

However, the police team had started an investigation into the incident.

The identification process of the corpse of the about 25-year-old youngster was in process.

Related Topics

Police Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

EDB signs MoU with Paraguay’s Development Financ ..

EDB signs MoU with Paraguay’s Development Finance Agency to boost collaboratio ..

33 minutes ago
 RTA rolls out strategy to transition to zero-emiss ..

RTA rolls out strategy to transition to zero-emissions operations by 2050

33 minutes ago
 Three-day culinary fair for gastronomic delights, ..

Three-day culinary fair for gastronomic delights, training and competitions at E ..

33 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 3rd World Police Summit in March 202 ..

Dubai to host 3rd World Police Summit in March 2024

2 hours ago
 MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in P ..

MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on Republic Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.