Unknown Corpse Recovered From Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The corpse of an unknown person was recovered from Char Nehar canal head near new stadium Lodhran here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about an unknown corpse floating in canal.
Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and handed over to the police.
