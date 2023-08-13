Open Menu

Unknown Corpse With Head Injury Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Unknown corpse with head injury recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :An unknown corpse hit with a bullet injury on the head was recovered near Khudai Bangla rangpur, here Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about an unknown corpse recovered with a bullet into the head near Khudai Bangla Rangpur.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital in the presence of police after covering it with a sheet.

Further investigation is in process.

