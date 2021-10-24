Unknown couple die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :An unknown couple died in road mishap, at Taunsa-Morr, tehsil Kot Addu.

According to police sources, a man and woman, on motorcycle were heading to their destination when their bike was hit by a mini-truck.

Resultantly, they died.

Police rushed to the site and started search for their heirs.

The mishap occurred near at Taunsa-Morr, in Kota Addu.

The deceased persons were stated husband and wife, said police sources.