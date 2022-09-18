Unknown dead body recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 on Sunday recovered dead body of an unknown person near Al Khair Hotel, here.

Local people informed Rescue 1122 about presence of a dead body near the hotel. Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and recovered the body (Age 32).

The rescuers shifted the dead body to the district headquarter hospital after covering it in a sheet.

The identity of the body has not been ascertained till filing of the news report.