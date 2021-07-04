UrduPoint.com
Unknown Dead Body Recovered From Canal

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Unknown dead body recovered from canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A dead boy of an unknown person was recovered from Sidhnai canal at Mauza Ruknwala in tehsil Kabirwala on Sunday, said the Adda police.

They said that they were informed by local people about recovery of an unknown dead body from Sidhnai canal.

The police rushed the site and custody the body and shifted it to Civil hospital for medico legal formalities and started search for the heirs of deceased.

More Stories From Pakistan

