Unknown Dead Body Recovered From Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Unknown dead body recovered from park

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Dead body of an unknown person recovered from a park, located near Head Muhammadwala, in limits of district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, a police constable informed Rescue 1122 about presence of an unknown body. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the body to hospital. However, the police concerned minutely observed crime scene and started investigation into the incident.

