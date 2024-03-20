Unknown fire claims one life

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In Dholiwala, Bahawalnagar, one person, identified as Ghulam Ali, lost his life in an unknown fire incident on Wednesday.

The police have transferred the body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

APP/adg/378