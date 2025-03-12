Unknown Gumen Shot Dead Father And Son At Khokhra Maira Havelian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In a tragic incident, a father and son were brutally gunned down in Khokhra Maira within the jurisdiction of Havelian Police Station.
The assailants, after committing the crime, fled the scene, leaving the community in a state of fear and grief.
The victims have been identified as Asghar Khan, a well-known personality from Langra, and his son, Masood Khan.
According to the police source, the two were targeted by unknown attackers who opened indiscriminate fire on them around 9:00 AM. The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and the suspects are still at large.
Upon receiving information about the incident, SHO Tahir Saleem of Havelian Police Station, along with his team, rushed to the scene. The police took custody of the bodies and shifted them to Havelian Hospital for further legal procedures. After a post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to the grieving family.
The family of the victims has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals at Havelian Police Station. Meanwhile, the police have completed their initial investigation and have launched a search operation to track down and apprehend the suspects involved in the brutal murder.
