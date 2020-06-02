UrduPoint.com
Unknown Gunmen Attacked Journalist Near Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:33 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A Shikarpur-based journalist sustained critical injuries when unidentified armed men attacked him in Taluka Lakhi Ghulam Shah, disatrict Shikarpur on Tuesday.

According to local Police, unknown attackers opened indiscriminate fire on local journalist Jameel Mahar when he was going to his home.

As a result, the journalist sustained serious injuries.

Soon after the incident, the journalists community and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the Sukkur Headquarters Hospital.

Sukkur Union of Journalist President, Saleem Sahito has expressed concern over the incident and demanded the government to provide them security.

