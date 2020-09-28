Unknown gunmen kill a man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a 28-year-old man at Chaki Shahwani near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a 28-year-old man at Chaki Shahwani near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Naeem Iaqbal was near the Chaki Shahwani area when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullets wounds. Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of the deceased to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason behind killing could not be ascertained so far. Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out murders.