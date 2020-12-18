Unknown gunmen kill man in Kalat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Tauk area of Kalat district, Levies source said on Friday.

According to detail, the victim was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body was identified as Noor Ahmed and it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.