Unknown gunmen kill man in Wadh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Thursday.

According to levies sources, the victim identified as Mehboob Ali was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Killi Saleh Muhammad area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.