UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Gunmen Kill Man In Wadh

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Unknown gunmen kill man in Wadh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Thursday.

According to levies sources, the victim identified as Mehboob Ali was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Killi Saleh Muhammad area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Died Man Khuzdar From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

9 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

11 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

35 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

38 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

56 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.