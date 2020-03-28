Unknown gunmen killed teenager, one injured

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) ::Unidentified gunmen killed a teenager and injured another in a firing incident in the limits of Bandkorai police station, said police on Friday.

According to the police 16-year-old Muhammad Sadiq son of Rassul resident of Boya along with his relative 14-year-old Sherullah son of Asal Din were on way home on motor-bike, when three unidentified armed persons opened fire on them leaving both critically injured.

Later, Sherullah succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The assailants made their escaped good after committing the crime. Motive of the killing is not to be ascertained, police confirmed.

The police registered case on the report of injured Muhammad Sadiq against unknown accused.