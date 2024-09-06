Unknown gunmen shoot dead one police rider, injured another near Sethi Mosque Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) At least one police constable embraced martyrdom and another sustained injury in a shooting incident near Sethi Mosque in Sikandarabad, Abbottabad.

According to the police spokesperson, Constable Shahzaib, aged 28, was killed, and Constable Ehtisham, aged 21, was injured during the attack late at night.

The martyred officer's body was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex for postmortem, while the injured officer was referred to the hospital for medical treatment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad visited the hospital to assess the situation and check on the injured officer's condition.

Following the DPO's instructions, the Abbottabad Police have established teams to apprehend the suspects and have initiated a search operation in the area.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred police constable Shahzaib was offered in the Police line with state honour where besides police officials a large number of people from different walks of life were present.