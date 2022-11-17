Unknown gunmen shot two persons dead

Unknown gunmen shot two people dead in Gulo Bahara locality of Suleman Khel in the jurisdiction of Police Station Badhber, said a police spokesman on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Unknown gunmen shot two people dead in Gulo Bahara locality of Suleman Khel in the jurisdiction of Police Station Badhber, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

The bodies of both deceased killed mercilessly have been shifted to City Morgue under the supervision of police through Edhi Ambulance.

The identity of both deceased couldn't be ascertained.