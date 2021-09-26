UrduPoint.com

Unknown Man Drowns Into Canal

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Unknown man drowns into canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :An unknown man was drowned into Head Sikandari Nala near Qasim Bela area of the city here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an unknown man was bathing in the canal when he slipped towards the deep water and drowned.

The rescue officials reached the spot and started operation to recover the man from the canal. The body of the unknown man having age between 30 to 35 years of age was recovered after three hours by the efforts of rescue divers.

The body has been shifted to the hospital, rescue 1122 sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

