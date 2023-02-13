UrduPoint.com

Unknown Man Shoots Down Traveller

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was killed by stray gunshot on auto rickshaw from unknown location, rescuer said.

The shoot occurred near 17-AH early hours of today( Sunday).

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mustafa.

No clue related to the shooter came to the surface after the attack.

Police were informed which reached out the spot and started collecting forensic evidences to hold an inquiry.

It's set to investigate whether it was a stray gun fire or targeted to kill the person. The body was dropped off at the DHQ hospital for autopsy. Search for heirs of the deceased was underway.

