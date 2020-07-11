Unknown men attack policeman in Karachi’s Korangi 5

(@fidahassanain)

Contable Asghar was going on bike in Korangi 5 area when some unknown persons opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured.

The incident took place in the city’s when Constable Asghar was going to resume his duty when the accused on a motorcycle targeted him from the back.

According to Superintendent Police Korangi Faisal Abdullah, the accused fired at him again when the constable fell from his motorcycle.

The suspects took away the policeman’s personal weapon and fled from the site of incident, he said, adding that the matter seems to be of target-killing.

The wounded policeman received three bullets on his leg while one bullet pierced through his stomach, said the SP. He added that the policeman was wearing a casual shirt over his police uniform at the time he came under the attack.

The SP mentioned that Asghar is receiving medical treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The policeman’s leg was also fractured due to the fall from his motorcycle.

Agha Siraj Durrani’s guard shoots himself

In a separate incident, a guard, performing duties at the residence of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, was found dead in a suspected suicide.

According to police, at the guard was on duty in the Phase 5 area of Defence, when he allegedly shot himself in the chest with his own weapon.

The assembly speaker’s household staff told police that the guard never spoke of any concern or issues before the incident and had been serving the Durranis since his childhood.

Police said the shooting could be unintentional or by mistake, saying that further investigation was underway, he added.