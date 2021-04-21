UrduPoint.com
Unknown Men Booked Over Charges Of Firing On Senior Journalist Absar Alam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:44 AM

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senior journalist Absar Alam

Political leaders, journalists and human rights activists have strongly condemned the incident of firing on veteran journalist and former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2021) Shalimar police on Wednesday lodged First Information Report (FIR) against unknown men for firing on senior journalist and former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Absar Alam.

A Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation along with his team visited the crime scene while video of the CCTV cameras installed there was also being obtained for further probe.

Absar Alam was shot by some unidentified men in Islamabad when he was taking a walk in a park in the Federal capital’sF-11 area.

A video of the injured journalist travelling in a car went viral on social media. He said he was walking outside his home when someone shot him.

“My message to those who shot me: I will not be intimidated,” said Absar Alam. Political leaders and journalist bodies condemned the incident.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed took notice of the incident and ordered the Inspector General of Islamabad to launch an inquiry and immediately arrest the people involved.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the incident, saying that investigation into the matter was ordered.

He said details of the incident would soon be shared on social media.

PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the incident, saying that silencing the voice of dissent was a cancer that had “plagued this country for many years”.

“Absar Alam sahab is the latest victim of this cruel and barbaric crime. May Allah SWT heal his wounds and the wounds of this country,” she added.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the incident and demanded that the people involved in the incident be arrested.

“An inquiry should be launched into the incident,” said Bilawal Bhutto. He also prayed for the early recovery of the journalist.

Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) also condemned the assassination attempt on senior journalist Absar Alam.

The CPNE said that the attack on Alam was a terrorist act and the authorities should take immediate action against the criminals.

