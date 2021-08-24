UrduPoint.com

Unknown Men Hit Woman, Her Two Minor Daughters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:25 PM

Two unknown criminals allegedly intruded into a woman's home and injured her and her two minor daughters with sharp edged weapon at Rohealianwali in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Two unknown criminals allegedly intruded into a woman's home and injured her and her two minor daughters with sharp edged weapon at Rohealianwali in district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, two unknown outlaws entered at Uzma Bibi home and started torturing her and her two minor daughters, Mahnoor Fatima and Arooj Fatima.

They injured two minors girls by using sharp edged weapons and they also forced Uzma Bibi to have a sip of Acid later they escaped safely.

On getting the information Rescue-1122 reached at victims home and shifted injured woman and her daughters to DHQ Muzaffargarh later they were again referred to Nishtar hospital in precarious condition.

DSP Farooq Ahmed and SHO Rizwan Shahid rushed to the crime site and started investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

