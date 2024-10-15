Unknown Men Throws A Cracker Bomb Near Khuhro's House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
A cracker explosion occurred outside the Larkana residence of Nisar Khuhro, President of the People's Party (PPP) Sindh, on Tuesday, but fortunately, no lives were lost, and no property was damaged
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A cracker explosion occurred outside the Larkana residence of Nisar Khuhro, President of the People's Party (PPP) Sindh, on Tuesday, but fortunately, no lives were lost, and no property was damaged.
The incident involved two unknown individuals on a motorcycle throwing a cracker bomb near Khuhro's house on Nazar Mohalla Road before fleeing the scene.
The cracker bomb exploded near the main gate, thanks to the high walls surrounding the house, preventing it from causing any harm inside. At the time of the incident, Khuhro was attending a Public Accounts Committee meeting in Karachi.
Following the explosion, a team of police officials, including SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, bomb disposal squad, and special branch personnel, arrived at the scene to investigate and collect evidence. Khuhro promptly contacted SSP Khoso to gather details and directed him to conduct a thorough investigation, utilizing CCTV cameras and modern technology to identify the culprits ¹.
In response to the incident, Khuhro stated that such acts will not deter him from advocating for democracy and the people, reaffirming his commitment to playing a role in democratic efforts.
APP/sdr
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident9 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG51 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO31 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day31 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year31 minutes ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion52 seconds ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP53 seconds ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas55 seconds ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq57 seconds ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal59 seconds ago
-
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab3 minutes ago