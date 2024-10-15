Open Menu

Unknown Men Throws A Cracker Bomb Near Khuhro's House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Unknown men throws a cracker bomb near Khuhro's house

A cracker explosion occurred outside the Larkana residence of Nisar Khuhro, President of the People's Party (PPP) Sindh, on Tuesday, but fortunately, no lives were lost, and no property was damaged

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A cracker explosion occurred outside the Larkana residence of Nisar Khuhro, President of the People's Party (PPP) Sindh, on Tuesday, but fortunately, no lives were lost, and no property was damaged.

The incident involved two unknown individuals on a motorcycle throwing a cracker bomb near Khuhro's house on Nazar Mohalla Road before fleeing the scene.

The cracker bomb exploded near the main gate, thanks to the high walls surrounding the house, preventing it from causing any harm inside. At the time of the incident, Khuhro was attending a Public Accounts Committee meeting in Karachi.

Following the explosion, a team of police officials, including SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, bomb disposal squad, and special branch personnel, arrived at the scene to investigate and collect evidence. Khuhro promptly contacted SSP Khoso to gather details and directed him to conduct a thorough investigation, utilizing CCTV cameras and modern technology to identify the culprits ¹.

In response to the incident, Khuhro stated that such acts will not deter him from advocating for democracy and the people, reaffirming his commitment to playing a role in democratic efforts.

APP/sdr

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Technology Democracy Road Larkana From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

13 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

3 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

9 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

9 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

51 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

31 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

31 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

31 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

31 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

31 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan