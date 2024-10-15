(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A cracker explosion occurred outside the Larkana residence of Nisar Khuhro, President of the People's Party (PPP) Sindh, on Tuesday, but fortunately, no lives were lost, and no property was damaged.

The incident involved two unknown individuals on a motorcycle throwing a cracker bomb near Khuhro's house on Nazar Mohalla Road before fleeing the scene.

The cracker bomb exploded near the main gate, thanks to the high walls surrounding the house, preventing it from causing any harm inside. At the time of the incident, Khuhro was attending a Public Accounts Committee meeting in Karachi.

Following the explosion, a team of police officials, including SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, bomb disposal squad, and special branch personnel, arrived at the scene to investigate and collect evidence. Khuhro promptly contacted SSP Khoso to gather details and directed him to conduct a thorough investigation, utilizing CCTV cameras and modern technology to identify the culprits ¹.

In response to the incident, Khuhro stated that such acts will not deter him from advocating for democracy and the people, reaffirming his commitment to playing a role in democratic efforts.

