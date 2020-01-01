UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Militants Attacked On House Of PTI MNA Gul Zafar Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:39 PM

Unknown militants attacked on house of PTI MNA Gul Zafar Khan

Some unknown militants on Wednesday attacked on the house of PTI MNA from Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan here, however no loss of life or property was reported, District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah said

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Some unknown militants on Wednesday attacked on the house of PTI MNA from Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan here, however no loss of life or property was reported, District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah said.

The DPO told the media persons that unknown miscreants hurled two hand grenades on the house of MNA.

One hand grenade exploded in the backyard of MNA's house while the other was exploded in the neighbor's house.

DPO said that MNA Gul Zafar Khan was present at the time of explosion but he remained unhurt and no loss or life or property was reported.

He said that over one dozen police officials were deployed for the security of MNA Gul Zafar, adding that an investigation team has been deployed to the site to collect the evidences to trace the culprits.

Related Topics

Militants Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

26 minutes ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

52 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Albayrak set ..

2 minutes ago

China's weekly farm produce prices edge up

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 370 n ..

2 minutes ago

IIA link road sans lights, becomes nuisance for co ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.