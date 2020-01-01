Unknown militants attacked on house of PTI MNA Gul Zafar Khan

Some unknown militants on Wednesday attacked on the house of PTI MNA from Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan here, however no loss of life or property was reported, District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah said

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Some unknown militants on Wednesday attacked on the house of PTI MNA from Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan here, however no loss of life or property was reported, District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah said.

The DPO told the media persons that unknown miscreants hurled two hand grenades on the house of MNA.

One hand grenade exploded in the backyard of MNA's house while the other was exploded in the neighbor's house.

DPO said that MNA Gul Zafar Khan was present at the time of explosion but he remained unhurt and no loss or life or property was reported.

He said that over one dozen police officials were deployed for the security of MNA Gul Zafar, adding that an investigation team has been deployed to the site to collect the evidences to trace the culprits.