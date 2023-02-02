UrduPoint.com

Unknown Miscreants Open Firing On Police Van In Charsadda

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Unknown miscreants open firing on Police van in Charsadda

One miscreant was killed and another suspect was arrested by police following the opening of fire by unidentified outlaws on Police Mobile Van in Shabarra village here Thursday, an official of the Police Control Charsadda confirmed

Giving details, the official of the Police Control said that one suspect was killed and another one was arrested due to retaliatory firing by the Policemen. The motorcyclists were signaled to stop by the Police Officers on the bridge and the accused started firing at the police mobile. In the retaliatory firing, one accused was arrested.

He disclosed that two hand grenades and two pistols were recovered from the accused. Police also seized the motorcycle. The slain criminal Sajid was shifted to DHQ Charsadda and the arrested accused Yasir was transferred to the Police Station.

The Police mobile was also damaged by the firing of the accused. DSP Alamzeb Khan and Circle SHOs along with Elite Force and other personnel started the search operation in the area. The policemen showed bravery by giving full response to the miscreants during the patrol, by the grace of Almighty Allah our youths were safe, DPO Sohail Khalid told media men.

