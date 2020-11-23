UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Miscreants Set Ablaze Forest Office, Four Vehicles In GB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Unknown miscreants set ablaze forest office, four vehicles in GB

Some unknown miscreants have set ablaze the office of Government Forest Department and four vehicles in Kashrote area of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Some unknown miscreants have set ablaze the office of Government Forest Department and four vehicles in Kashrote area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to DIG Gilgit Range Waqas Ahmad, some 20 unknown miscreants were involved in this incident and these miscreants would be arrested soon by CCTV footages.

Related Topics

Vehicles Gilgit Baltistan Government

Recent Stories

Athens hospitals preparing 'for the worst' with vi ..

2 minutes ago

Police recruitment process to be made more transpa ..

3 minutes ago

Food Authority seizes 1600 kg substandard Gur, fac ..

3 minutes ago

Govt employees not to share information on social ..

6 minutes ago

BBoIT set up its regional office in Karachi for pr ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Hopes for Europe's Goodwill After US Withdr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.