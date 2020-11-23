Unknown miscreants set ablaze forest office, four vehicles in GB

Some unknown miscreants have set ablaze the office of Government Forest Department and four vehicles in Kashrote area of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Some unknown miscreants have set ablaze the office of Government Forest Department and four vehicles in Kashrote area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to DIG Gilgit Range Waqas Ahmad, some 20 unknown miscreants were involved in this incident and these miscreants would be arrested soon by CCTV footages.