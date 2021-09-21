UrduPoint.com

Unknown Motorcyclist Abducts Minor Girl

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Unknown motorcyclist abducts minor girl

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A two year old girl was allegedly abducted by an unknown motorcyclists here at Madinah Town.

According to Police sources, On September 18, a two year old girl namely Munteha, daughter of Abdul Salam, was present outside her home, located at Madinah Town when an unknown motorcyclist abducted her.

The unknown outlaw was seen heading to Chichawatni road on motorcycle, following search through Close Circuit tv camera, installed at Majid-ul-Madinah.

The City police have registered the case under section 363 and started search for the outlaw.

