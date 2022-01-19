UrduPoint.com

Unknown Motorcyclist Wounded Three People By Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 08:08 PM

An unknown motorcyclist wounded three people including two men and a woman when he opened indiscriminate firing on them at Chowk Kumharaanwala on Wednesday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :An unknown motorcyclist wounded three people including two men and a woman when he opened indiscriminate firing on them at Chowk Kumharaanwala on Wednesday evening.

Rescue 1122 sources stated that an unidentified man opened firing in a jewelry shop and injured two men who are said to be real brothers and a woman.

They informed that one of the brothers received four bullet injuries while the other got minor injuries, adding that the wounded have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

They apprehended that it seemed an incident of old enmity.

Police have been altered about the incident which reached the spot and started investigation, they concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

