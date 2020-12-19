An unknown newly born baby girl recovered from local residential society in tehsil Jehanian, on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :An unknown newly born baby girl recovered from local residential society in tehsil Jehanian, on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed about presence of a newly born baby girl near gate of residential society Gulberg City.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the baby.

After first aid, the baby girl was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jehanian.

City police is investigating the incident.