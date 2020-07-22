UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Outlaw Shot Woman Dead In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:28 PM

Unknown outlaw shot woman dead in Multan

A woman was found shot dead in her house, at Mohalla Faisalpura near Sheedilal pul

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was found shot dead in her house, at Mohalla Faisalpura near Sheedilal pul.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Rescue 1122 received a call about death of woman by bullet. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the body. It shifted the body to Nishtar hospital. The woman is identified as Mrs Khadim (35). Unknown outlaw shot her dead at her home. The police concerned is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police SITE Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.