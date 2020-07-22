Unknown outlaw shot woman dead in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman was found shot dead in her house, at Mohalla Faisalpura near Sheedilal pul

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Rescue 1122 received a call about death of woman by bullet. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the body. It shifted the body to Nishtar hospital. The woman is identified as Mrs Khadim (35). Unknown outlaw shot her dead at her home. The police concerned is investigating the incident.