Unknown Outlaws Allegedly Kill Rickshaw Driver

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Unknown outlaws allegedly kill rickshaw driver

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Some unknown assailants allegedly gunned down a rickshaw driver last night near grid station on Kot Addu road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, unknown outlaws opened fire and injured a rickshaw driver 30-year-old Waqas s/o Abdul Ghaffar resident of Chak No.

568 Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, due to unknown reasons and fled away from the crime scene.

After receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in the presence of police where the doctor declared his death after examination.

Police Chowk Sarwar Shaheed have launched investigations by registering case against the unknown assailants.

