Unknown outlaws kill two brothers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Two brothers were shot dead by unknown outlaws in the limits of Sadar Police Station of Mian Channu Tehsil on Tuesday.

According to police sources, brothers Safdar and Moin, residents of Nawaz, were heading to their home when two outlaws opened fire at them.

Resultantly, they died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu.

The police sources suspected that a family feud might be the reason behind the murders. The police were conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.