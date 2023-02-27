UrduPoint.com

Unknown Outlaws Throw Woman, Her Daughter In River Chenab, Daughter Dies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Unknown outlaws throw woman, her daughter in river Chenab, daughter dies

A young girl died while her mother was rescued when unknown outlaws threw them in the river Chenab here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A young girl died while her mother was rescued when unknown outlaws threw them in the river Chenab here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed about the mishap of throwing of a woman into the river by unknown outlaws.

When Rescue 1122 rushed to the site, the local people rescued the woman in an unconscious condition.

The Rescue 1122 informed the Sadar Police about the incident. When the rescued woman came into conscience, she also told about throwing of her daughter too.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site once again and started search for her daughter namely Ayesha (22) by electric boats. Rescue 1122 traced the dead body after hectic efforts of four hours.

Police is investigating the incident.

