Unknown people gun down 3 members of a family

One Syed Safdar Abbas alias Sone Shah, along with his wife Urwa Safdar and two daughters while traveling in his vehicle to Lahore, was intercepted and gunned down by some unknown person near village 25/AL1

HUJRA SHAH MUQIM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) One Syed Safdar Abbas alias Sone Shah, along with his wife Urwa Safdar and two daughters while traveling in his vehicle to Lahore, was intercepted and gunned down by some unknown person near village 25/AL1 .

According to media report, his 1 year old daughter Harwa Safdar has survived miraculously.Crime Scene Team and Police reached the crime spot, collected the evidences and has started the investigationAccording to Police sources, the incident can be outcome of personal enmity.Citizens and relatives of victims have demanded of Chief Minister Punjab to take notice of the incident and bring the culprits to justice.