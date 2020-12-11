UrduPoint.com
Unknown Person Commits Suicide Under Train

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:23 PM

An unknown person committed suicide by jumping before train near Sheedi Laal bridge here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :An unknown person committed suicide by jumping before train near Sheedi Laal bridge here on Friday.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 control room received call from a caller that a 55 years old unknown person jumped before the running train and died near Shah Khurrum shrine Sheedi Laal bridge.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and handed over to body to police concerned by covering with sheep.

APP /sak1150 hrs

