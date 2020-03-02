Unknown person grenade attack on PTI leader house

Unknown persons have hurled grenade on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Zubair Afridi home in Hayat Abad Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Unknown persons have hurled grenade on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Zubair Afridi home in Hayat Abad Peshawar.According to media reports, fortunately grenade bomb could not explode and accused fled the scene and police have started investigation.According to sources that earlier 4 attacks had already been carried out on Zubair Afridi and he had received calls for extortion of money calls from Afghanistan.